Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in RXO were worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,237,000 after purchasing an additional 610,359 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 31.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,330,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 554,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 635,109 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 260.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,924 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 507.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 747,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 953,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,148,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

