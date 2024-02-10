Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 79,176 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,176 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $30,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,105,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $109.92 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

