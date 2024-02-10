Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

LSPD opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 9,333.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 169,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,993,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

