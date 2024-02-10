Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,625,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 137,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,578,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.