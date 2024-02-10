Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,418 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,120 shares of company stock worth $9,322,231. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.