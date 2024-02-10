Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 130 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.