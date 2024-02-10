Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Entergy Announces Dividend

NYSE:ETR opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.