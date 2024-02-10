Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $180,000.

BSCT opened at $18.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

