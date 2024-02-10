Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,755 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $127.90 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,131.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

