Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

