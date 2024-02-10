J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 72,180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,321 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.