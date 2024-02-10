Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,113 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 276,758 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

