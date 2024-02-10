Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

INFY stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

