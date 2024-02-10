Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

