Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

