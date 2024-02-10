Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.