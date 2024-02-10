Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,304 shares of company stock worth $101,237,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Datadog by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 511,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,029,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Datadog by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 236,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Datadog by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.