CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $243.17

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $243.17, but opened at $271.26. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $254.68, with a volume of 294,264 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
