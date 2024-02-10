Barclays PLC Buys 203,052 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 299.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RXO by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RXO by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in RXO by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,214 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 953,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,148,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,028.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. RXO’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXO shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

