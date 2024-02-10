Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,880 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.3 %

Qorvo stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.