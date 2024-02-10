Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,669 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 115.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 72.47. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 126.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 75.73.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

