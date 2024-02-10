Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,415 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

