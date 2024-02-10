Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $98.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

