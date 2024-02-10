Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $575.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $582.85.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

