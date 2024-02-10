Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ARCC stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

