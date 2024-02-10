Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,479 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.27% of Belite Bio worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLTE. Maxim Group began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BLTE opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Belite Bio, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

