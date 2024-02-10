Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,912 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valvoline by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VVV opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.