Amalgamated Bank Has $3.35 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Kirby Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,972 shares of company stock worth $2,782,227 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.