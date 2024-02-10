Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

TSN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

