1,111 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

