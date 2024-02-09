Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

