Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after buying an additional 430,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

