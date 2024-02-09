Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.24

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $89.28, with a volume of 307200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

