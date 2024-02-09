The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) SVP Allison G. Niderno Sells 1,332 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $89.73 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.