The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

