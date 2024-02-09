Swiss National Bank Sells 61,500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Bio-Techne worth $34,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

