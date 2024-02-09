Swiss National Bank Has $32.79 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of NiSource worth $32,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

NiSource Increases Dividend

NYSE NI opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.