Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Leidos worth $38,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $3,169,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Leidos by 74.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $113.27 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $113.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.