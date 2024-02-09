Spire Wealth Management Sells 917 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Republic Services by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

