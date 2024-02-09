Spire Wealth Management Purchases 14,530 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 404,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,344,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,449,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

