Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $463,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,881,425. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $236.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

