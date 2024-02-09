Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,390 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

