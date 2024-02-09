Spire Wealth Management Acquires 200 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Toro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

