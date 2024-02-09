SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 2,207 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 25th, Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50.
  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92.

Shares of S opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

