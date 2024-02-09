SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.8 %

S stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

