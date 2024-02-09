SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Up 2.8 %
S stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
