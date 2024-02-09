Roth Capital Comments on Bunge Global SA’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bunge Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Bunge Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BG. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BG opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.