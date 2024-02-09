Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 822 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $78.29 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.