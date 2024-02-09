Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $72.56 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,322,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

