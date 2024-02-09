Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6 %

PAYC stock opened at $195.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

