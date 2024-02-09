OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

